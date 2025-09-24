South Africa

Disaster teams on high alert as KZN braces for severe weather conditions

24 September 2025 - 09:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on residents to exercise caution as the province is expected to experience adverse weather conditions throughout the week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued multiple warnings for disruptive rainfall across the province.

A level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for Wednesday from 12am until 11pm.

"This warning affects several municipalities, including eThekwini (Durban), Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, KwaDukuza (Stanger), Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle and surrounding areas," said department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila. 

A level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for the same day and time, affecting Alfred Duma (Indaka), Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele (Escourt and Sobabili), Mpofana (Giants Castle and Mooi River), Msinga, Nkandla, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

"The expected rainfall may result in flooding of roads and low-lying settlements, damage to homes and public infrastructure, disruption of essential services and increased risk to human and animal life. Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel," he said.

‘We must act quickly’: Cogta minister Hlabisa on protecting SA’s coastline

Atlantic seaboard suburb showcased as a case study on climate change
Politics
1 day ago

Buthelezi activated disaster management teams across the province to respond to any incidents that may arise.

"We are working closely with municipalities to ensure that our disaster response mechanisms are ready and responsive. Communities are urged to follow official updates and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property," he said.

Residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those near riverbeds, informal settlements and individuals with limited mobility, are encouraged to take proactive safety measures.

The provincial disaster management centre is coordinating with local municipalities to ensure readiness and rapid response.

Residents are advised to follow these safety tips:

  • Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges, even if water appears shallow;
  • Move vehicles to higher ground if parked in flood-prone areas;
  • Prepare emergency kits with essential items such as medication, water and important documents;
  • Remain indoors unless evacuation is advised; and
  • Monitor updates from trusted sources including local radio stations, TV broadcasts, and official social media platforms.

Weather conditions may change rapidly and residents are urged to stay informed through regular updates from Saws and local authorities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The falling down place

The scars left by the April 2022 flash floods aren’t obvious in this part of Inanda, the township northwest of Durban, but the trauma, often left ...
News
1 day ago

Should governments pay businesses for climate disasters? Researchers unpack huge lawsuits in South Africa

The April 2022 floods in eThekwini municipality claimed 544 lives, displaced more than 40,000 people and damaged or destroyed more than 4,000 homes ...
News
3 weeks ago

Scholar transport budget cuts force pupils to put safety at risk on busy roads

Close to a 100 primary and high school children are forced to put their lives at risk by walking on a busy highway to and from classes because the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Posh KZN developers face millions in claims

City authorities, insurers and private landowners accuse Salta Sibaya developers of negligence that led to mudslides
News
1 month ago

Construction of 1,200 homes under way for families affected by Durban floods

The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is on track to relocate all Durban flood victims to permanent accommodation by 2027.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  3. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. Botswana declares public holiday to celebrate athletes' world relay win Africa

Latest Videos

Trade is being used as weapon against a number of countries, President ...
LIVE: Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong