How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive
Heritage Day is a time when South Africans reflect on the diverse cultures, traditions and histories that make up the country’s identity. But for South Africans living abroad, the day carries a different weight.
Far from home, they have to find ways to preserve the sounds, tastes and values of their heritage.
Three women who spoke to TimesLIVE shared their determination to carry South Africa with them, no matter where they are. Whether it is teaching friends snippets of language, cooking pap or hosting braais, they prove heritage is not bound by geography.
Their stories are a reminder that South African culture — rich, diverse and deeply human — also lives far beyond its borders.
Naledi Lekgoathi, 25, who left Limpopo three years ago to move to the US, says heritage has become an anchor and a bridge.
“South African heritage to me now means preservation and pride in where I come from,” she said.
Practically, she leans on the comfort of food and music to remind her of home.
She cooks dishes such as pap, chicken feet and ledombolo (steamed bread), while filling her flat with the rhythms of amapiano and South African jazz.
But living in a culture that values individualism, she has had to work harder to hold on to ubuntu, the philosophy of community and compassion that defined her upbringing.
“It can be hard when you are in an individualistic culture, but I still maintain it,” said Lekgoathi.
She finds belonging in immigrant-friendly spaces near the South African embassy and through gatherings with fellow expatriates where she speaks Sepedi and joins in national celebrations such as Heritage Day and Youth Day.
Pearl Nkosi, 30, has been in Kuwait for two years and says distance has deepened her pride in South Africa’s diversity.
“Our heritage is my pride and joy, different races and our 12 official languages show how beautiful and unique our country is. No DNA, just South Africa,” said Nkosi.
In Kuwait maize meal is a rarity, so Nkosi packs it into her luggage each time she visits home.
“I still jam to maskandi, even when I am far from home.
“When we gather, we cook traditional food, dress up and celebrate South African holidays together,” said Nkosi.
Watching rugby matches with other expats has also become a ritual.
She admits, however, that misconceptions about Africa can be frustrating.
“Most people assume Africans are not exposed and we do not have nice places.
“I had to show people in Kuwait that South Africa is not only animals and the veld. It has cities, running water, good universities and the best food.”
Dineo Matjila, 29, who has lived in France and now the US, finds her strongest connection to heritage through food and attire.
“I introduced my friends to our food such as braai meat, chakalaka and biltong. They like it.”
Traditional clothing is also a proud marker of identity for her: “Our attire cuts across different cultures such as Setswana, Zulu, Xhosa, it looks regal.”
Still, she admits celebrating heritage abroad comes with limits.
“In France, Heritage Day is just business as usual, so I do not celebrate it like I would as a public holiday at home. And there are foods I cannot find unless I make them from scratch.”
Matjila said sometimes, without a South African community nearby, the day slips by quietly. But small gestures, such as wearing beads, speaking Setswana with friends and family telephonically and listening to South African music keeps her rooted.
