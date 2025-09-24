Mothers share how they bring SA culture to children while living abroad

Rampa, a sangoma, said she remembered when she arrived in Australia, she felt a lot of grief for her children because she thought they would never know and understand who they are as South Africans.
“I felt this great responsibility to mirror that for them and to be there for them. It is difficult in this modernised world that we live in,” she said.
In 2022, Rampa returned home to undergo her initiation, and it was during that period that she was able to share her culture with her children. Also, “last year, we came back home, and we got stuck because I lost my passport and ID. I had to wait for Home Affairs to replace everything. But anyway, it was a blessing because we spent three months in South Africa and my kids reconnected,” she said.
The sweetness of feeding a tangy craving
To celebrate her heritage, Rampa joins groups of South Africans and other Africans living in Australia. They occasionally meet to celebrate and share their cuisine.
“We have these groups. African groups, Zimbabwean groups, Nigerian groups. We always invite each other to whatever we are doing, so you end up being a holistic African community where you know this culture and that culture and your own culture. It's like monthly get-togethers,” she said.
She always offers pap, which is a luxury in Australia and very expensive.
She loves sour milk, which is difficult to access, but she has found an alternative after five years of being in Australia.
“The one thing that I missed was Inkomazi, and I was craving it one day until someone said there is this brand. It is Australian, but it is fermented milk and it is close enough to Inkomazi.”
Though she tries to persuade her Australian friends to taste different cuts of meat, prepared South African style, she's found them reluctant to eat chicken feet and heads, intestines and cow's head.
'We still braai like it's sunny skies in SA'
During her first Christmas in the UK, Selala shared that she tried to adopt the local customs by cooking a roast dinner.
She wanted to fit in, but she knew it was the first and last time. It was not for her. Ever since Christmas in 2022, despite temperatures dropping to -3°c, they braai — in the cold and rain.
“I'm sure our neighbours think we are crazy because you can't even find charcoal from the end of September, so we buy it around August and keep it for Christmas Day. What is a South African Christmas without a braai? So this is our traditional Christmas!”
TimesLIVE
Mothers share how they bring SA culture to children while living abroad
Side note: The price of pap is a shock when relocating to Australia or Britain.
Image: Supplied
Two South African women are teaching their cultures to their families while living abroad, amid enjoying the perks of their adoptive countries.
Here's what they like to share about home:
Ntombifuthi Selala, 36, from Mpumalanga, who moved to Ashford, in Kent in the UK, in 2021 during Covid-19, cooks her favourite South African meal, mogodu, a tripe, to celebrate her heritage, and even braais in the cold.
The married mother of two teenage daughters had to make an adjustment on discovering the area they live in has limited access to African foods.
The closest food with a taste of home she can get is Iwisa maize meal, available only in 2kg and 5kg bags. “When converting the cost from rand to pounds, I find it very expensive. I've had to adjust a little bit on what we can replace pap with, so now we eat more rice than pap.”
A fellow church member, who hails from Zimbabwe and has become a good friend of hers, has introduced her to a butchery that sells meats they recognise.
It is about two hours away from where they live, but when she first went there, Selala thought God had heard her prayers.
“I got to buy all African meat — mogodu, malana (intestine), maotwana (chicken feet), I mean everything.
“My favourite African food is mogodu. I have created a culture with my family to cook it every month-end.”
She likes to serve it with creamy samp and traditional spinach, cooked the same way her late grandmother taught her.
“This type of food reminds me of home, and it's important for my children to remember where they come from, what really makes us different, and that we should be proud of our origins,” Selala said.
How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive
At times they order food online from a shop selling South African products like Royco soup, Robertson spices, sweets, biscuits, sauces and Savanna.
Embracing their culture while abroad is challenging, especially for their children, as they don't have other family members to assist them. “It is just the four of us,” she said, adding she is Ndebele and her husband is from the Pedi tribe.
Language is important to the family.
When they are at home, Selala's children only speak their home language.
Selala often wears traditional attire or accessories to attend events to show how proud she is of her culture. Her lounge is also decorated with African prints so that after a long day at work, she gets home to an African feel that reminds her of who she is.
She misses humanity, diversity, the food and the weather in South Africa.
“I have joined a few groups on social media so I can meet up with other South Africans because the area we live in doesn't have many black people or South Africans.”
She tells people in the UK that she comes from a respectful community, which shows love for one another: “Something as simple as greeting someone when you see them. Because over here, it's mind your own business.”
Image: Supplied
Thlologelo Promise Rampa, 31, from Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga, moved to Hervey Bay in Queensland, Australia, in January 2019 with her two daughters and her husband.
She relocated there on a work visa with her husband and daughters and has since secured permanent residence.
“One thing I will tell you, I always say Australia gave me a second chance because I am a social worker by profession,” she said.
Rampa said her decision to relocate to Australia was prompted by an attempted kidnapping in which her husband was shot. She was also struggling to secure a job.
At the time, there was a demand for social workers in Australia. “We were like, let's see what is out there, and then Australia was the place because they were looking for social workers.”
They have found Australia to be a welcoming country where it is relatively easy to start a business.
“My husband is a veterinarian. Right now, we are in business, running an animal clinic. I have left social work. I am doing practice management,” she said.
“South Africa, home is home, I love home, I miss home. I will never ever forget home, but when you look at the safety, when you look at the opportunities, when you look at the quality of life that the move can offer you and your children, you will decide to take it,” she said.
Ubuntu goes to the matric dance
Rampa, a sangoma, said she remembered when she arrived in Australia, she felt a lot of grief for her children because she thought they would never know and understand who they are as South Africans.
“I felt this great responsibility to mirror that for them and to be there for them. It is difficult in this modernised world that we live in,” she said.
In 2022, Rampa returned home to undergo her initiation, and it was during that period that she was able to share her culture with her children. Also, “last year, we came back home, and we got stuck because I lost my passport and ID. I had to wait for Home Affairs to replace everything. But anyway, it was a blessing because we spent three months in South Africa and my kids reconnected,” she said.
The sweetness of feeding a tangy craving
To celebrate her heritage, Rampa joins groups of South Africans and other Africans living in Australia. They occasionally meet to celebrate and share their cuisine.
“We have these groups. African groups, Zimbabwean groups, Nigerian groups. We always invite each other to whatever we are doing, so you end up being a holistic African community where you know this culture and that culture and your own culture. It's like monthly get-togethers,” she said.
She always offers pap, which is a luxury in Australia and very expensive.
She loves sour milk, which is difficult to access, but she has found an alternative after five years of being in Australia.
“The one thing that I missed was Inkomazi, and I was craving it one day until someone said there is this brand. It is Australian, but it is fermented milk and it is close enough to Inkomazi.”
Though she tries to persuade her Australian friends to taste different cuts of meat, prepared South African style, she's found them reluctant to eat chicken feet and heads, intestines and cow's head.
'We still braai like it's sunny skies in SA'
During her first Christmas in the UK, Selala shared that she tried to adopt the local customs by cooking a roast dinner.
She wanted to fit in, but she knew it was the first and last time. It was not for her. Ever since Christmas in 2022, despite temperatures dropping to -3°c, they braai — in the cold and rain.
“I'm sure our neighbours think we are crazy because you can't even find charcoal from the end of September, so we buy it around August and keep it for Christmas Day. What is a South African Christmas without a braai? So this is our traditional Christmas!”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Lesedi FM and Katiba Africa drop 'culturally bold hat collection' for Heritage Month
Tradition meets convenience
London's pie and mash makers say Cockney favourite needs special status
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos