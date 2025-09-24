South Africa

Six teenagers arrested over murder of matric pupil at Eastern Cape school

24 September 2025 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE
A grade 12 pupil was stabbed to death during a violent altercation between pupils at Humansdorp Senior Secondary on Tuesday morning.
Image: Werner Hills/The Herald

Eastern Cape detectives have arrested six teenagers in connection with the fatal stabbing of a pupil at Humansdorp Senior Secondary School on Tuesday.

Four youths between the ages of 16 and 17 and two 18-year-olds were traced and located near the gravel road leading to Oyster Bay, said spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.

"The six were questioned, and later detained on a charge of murder.

"The four minors will be processed to appear in the children's court, while the other two suspects will appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday," he said.

The pupils are accused of murdering a matriculant by stabbing him to death during an altercation at the school shortly after 8am.

Rapid Emergency Medical Services (Rems) and metro EMS responded to the incident, saying the 18-year-old victim had serious wounds to his upper torso.

“Despite all efforts, the pupil had sustained a fatal wound and showed no signs of life. He was pronounced deceased by Rems paramedics,” said Rems. “This incident comes amid recent reports of scholars harming one another with sharp objects during school hours.”

TimesLIVE

