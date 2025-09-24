South Africa

Suspected hijackers fatally wounded in shoot-out with Pretoria police

24 September 2025 - 11:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police confiscated three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves, balaclavas and a vehicle.
Police confiscated three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves, balaclavas and a vehicle.
Image: Supplied/Gauteng SAPS

Three suspects allegedly involved in hijackings around Pretoria were fatally wounded and two others injured in a shoot-out with the police on Tuesday night in Atteridgeville. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said this comes after SAPS highway patrol, with the assistance of private security companies, operationalised intelligence information about a group of suspects involved in hijackings around Pretoria.

"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shoot-out between the police and suspects," she said. 

Three of the suspects died, while two were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves and balaclavas, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.

Police investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | Mitchells Plain teacher uses Disney tune to drown out gunfire for terrified grade R pupils

A grade R teacher at Yellowwood Primary in Mitchells Plain has been praised for her quick thinking after she calmed her pupils with music while ...
News
1 day ago

Shooting at KZN restaurant

A popular restaurant on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast has spoken out about the shooting that took place on its premises on Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | More manpower and resources needed for task team tackling kidnappings

Arrests should be followed by successful prosecutions and lengthy sentences which will serve as a deterrent to hijacking rings
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

'Lucky to be alive': Reality star Black Cat Girl survives hijacking attempt in Daveyton

Reality TV star and dancer Black Cat Girl has opened up about a traumatic hijacking attempt she recently survived in Daveyton.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Police kill three gunmen during Mamelodi shoot-out

Gauteng police shot dead three suspects in Mamelodi on Tuesday night and recovered suspected illegal firearms
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  3. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. Botswana declares public holiday to celebrate athletes' world relay win Africa

Latest Videos

Trade is being used as weapon against a number of countries, President ...
LIVE: Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong