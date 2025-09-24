Three suspects allegedly involved in hijackings around Pretoria were fatally wounded and two others injured in a shoot-out with the police on Tuesday night in Atteridgeville.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said this comes after SAPS highway patrol, with the assistance of private security companies, operationalised intelligence information about a group of suspects involved in hijackings around Pretoria.
"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shoot-out between the police and suspects," she said.
Three of the suspects died, while two were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves and balaclavas, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.
Police investigations are under way.
TimesLIVE
Suspected hijackers fatally wounded in shoot-out with Pretoria police
Image: Supplied/Gauteng SAPS
Three suspects allegedly involved in hijackings around Pretoria were fatally wounded and two others injured in a shoot-out with the police on Tuesday night in Atteridgeville.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said this comes after SAPS highway patrol, with the assistance of private security companies, operationalised intelligence information about a group of suspects involved in hijackings around Pretoria.
"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shoot-out between the police and suspects," she said.
Three of the suspects died, while two were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves and balaclavas, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.
Police investigations are under way.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Mitchells Plain teacher uses Disney tune to drown out gunfire for terrified grade R pupils
Shooting at KZN restaurant
EDITORIAL | More manpower and resources needed for task team tackling kidnappings
'Lucky to be alive': Reality star Black Cat Girl survives hijacking attempt in Daveyton
Police kill three gunmen during Mamelodi shoot-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos