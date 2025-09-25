The juvenile baboon that hitched a ride from Cape Town to Durban on a ship has been rescued, but its mother is still roaming the city streets.
The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) said the baboon was trapped at Wilson's Wharf.
“After tracking the juvenile baboon through Wilson's Wharf, we lost sight of the young baboon and headed back to our centre,” it said.
“While searching for new signs of the baboon, we got a call from the warehouse where we set the trap on Monday night and headed over. With the help of the supportive team at the warehouse, we managed to set the trap in a strategic place.
“Two hours later, the baboon was secured in the trap and transported back to Crow, where it will be held in our new state-of-the-art primate enclosures until the mom is caught and we are able to send them on to the next stage of their journey back to the wild.”
The centre said it has been inundated with calls relating to the baboons: “People wanting updates are blocking the lines for live sighting updates and wildlife rescues. Please do not call for updates as we will post on social media as and when we have news.”
The baboons were spotted on Sunday on a ship that docked at Durban harbour. Residents later spotted the primates on house roofs in Umbilo until the juvenile was trapped. There have been no recent sightings of the mother.
TimesLIVE
All's well for ship stowaway juvenile baboon – but mom still on the loose
Image: Crow/FB
The juvenile baboon that hitched a ride from Cape Town to Durban on a ship has been rescued, but its mother is still roaming the city streets.
The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) said the baboon was trapped at Wilson's Wharf.
“After tracking the juvenile baboon through Wilson's Wharf, we lost sight of the young baboon and headed back to our centre,” it said.
“While searching for new signs of the baboon, we got a call from the warehouse where we set the trap on Monday night and headed over. With the help of the supportive team at the warehouse, we managed to set the trap in a strategic place.
“Two hours later, the baboon was secured in the trap and transported back to Crow, where it will be held in our new state-of-the-art primate enclosures until the mom is caught and we are able to send them on to the next stage of their journey back to the wild.”
The centre said it has been inundated with calls relating to the baboons: “People wanting updates are blocking the lines for live sighting updates and wildlife rescues. Please do not call for updates as we will post on social media as and when we have news.”
The baboons were spotted on Sunday on a ship that docked at Durban harbour. Residents later spotted the primates on house roofs in Umbilo until the juvenile was trapped. There have been no recent sightings of the mother.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Hitchhiking baboon arrives by ship in Durban
Outcry over planned removal of 121 chacma baboons from the Cape Peninsula
Baboons spotted 'manning' SA Navy guardhouse in Simon's Town
Simon's Town at 'crisis point' over baboons after fatal shootings
Baboon monitor surprised by fame as Simon's Town 'primate zebra crossing' goes viral
Baboons and human fear: a deep history behind the cruel attacks in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos