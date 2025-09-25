South Africa

Ithuba launches Daily Lotto Plus, promises more winnings

There will be two jackpot draws every evening

25 September 2025 - 18:06 By Seipati Mothoa
More winnings, bigger jackpots and improved odds are expected in Daily Lotto Plus without an increase in prices. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

National lottery operator Ithuba has launched improved changes in odds, bigger jackpots and more winnings, including the launch of Daily Lotto Plus, which will see two jackpot draws every evening. 

The launch comes after no Lotto upgrades since 2017, as it expands the number range for Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 from 1-52 to 1-58. 

According to Michelle van Trotsenburg of Ithuba, the increase of the number range will unlock chances of jackpots while boosting the number of winners. 

“The prize payout for Lotto will rise from 45% to 48%, putting more money back into the hands of players but at the same time it will improve overall odds from one in 38.2 to one in 9.61,” Van Trotsenburg said. 

In addition to the launch of the Daily Lotto Plus 2, for R1.50c more players can now double their chances of winning. 

“This is the first extension of the hugely popular Daily Lotto game since 2019 with two jackpots daily and being the most exciting and rewarding games in the lottery's history”, Van Trotsenburg said. 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said both updated Lotto games and Daily Lotto Plus will be available across all channels where national lottery tickets are sold. 

TimesLIVE 

