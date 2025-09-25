South Africa

Man, 71, kidnapped in North West released unharmed in Randburg

25 September 2025 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating the kidnapping of an elderly man from Mooinooi, near Brits. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

A 71-year-old man forcibly taken from his home in Mooinooi, near Brits in the North West — after his abductors allegedly cut through his perimeter fence — was released after 24 hours.

Private firm Specialised Security Services said he was released unharmed by the suspects in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

No one has been arrested.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to identify and locate the individuals involved,” the company said.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said multiple police units and various private security companies were roped in after the abduction in Mooinooi.

“According to information, an unconfirmed number of suspects entered the victim's house in his absence, then kidnapped him on arrival. Afterwards the suspects allegedly put the victim inside a vehicle and left the premises,” he said.

Specialised Security Services said: “According to preliminary reports, multiple suspects gained entry to the property by cutting the perimeter fence.” 

Mokgwabone said the motive of the kidnapping is still unknown: “The investigation into the matter continues to ensure that those responsible are identified and arrested.”

TimesLIVE

