A search of cells at the Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga on Wednesday led to the seizure of a range of prohibited items, including saw blades and a homemade weapon.
Cellphones and dagga were the most common items confiscated from inmates at the Medium B prison as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate contraband from correctional centres.
Prison officials seized:
- 25 cellphones;
- 19 cellphone chargers;
- eight SIM cards;
- three pairs of scissors;
- three saw blades;
- 200 slopes of dagga;
- one homemade weapon;
- one mayonnaise bottle filled with dagga; and
- cash amounting to R88.70.
“Inmates found in possession of these contraband items will face disciplinary charges,” said the department of correctional services.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga prisoners found with saw blades, scissors, dagga and cellphones
Image: Correctional Services Department
Prison officials seized:
TimesLIVE
