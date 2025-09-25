South Africa

Mpumalanga prisoners found with saw blades, scissors, dagga and cellphones

25 September 2025 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
Some of the contraband seized during the Barberton prison search.
Image: Correctional Services Department

A search of cells at the Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga on Wednesday led to the seizure of a range of prohibited items, including saw blades and a homemade weapon.

Cellphones and dagga were the most common items confiscated from inmates at the Medium B prison as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate contraband from correctional centres.

Prison officials seized:

  • 25 cellphones;
  • 19 cellphone chargers;
  • eight SIM cards;
  • three pairs of scissors;
  • three saw blades;
  • 200 slopes of dagga;
  • one homemade weapon;
  • one mayonnaise bottle filled with dagga; and
  • cash amounting to R88.70.

“Inmates found in possession of these contraband items will face disciplinary charges,” said the department of correctional services.

