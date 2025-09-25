South Africa

POLL | Who should be accountable for death of one-year-old denied health care?

25 September 2025 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE
Malawian Grace Banda and her sick baby were turned away from an Alexandra clinic by members of Operation Dudula. The baby later died. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A tragic incident in Alexandra has reignited the debate over accountability and rights in South Africa.

This comes after a Malawian national, Grace Banda, recently took her sick one-year-old to a clinic seeking urgent medical care. She was turned away by members of Operation Dudula, who demanded she produce a South African ID.

Banda, who was unable to provide one, returned home and her baby later died.

Operation Dudula, described by critics as a fascist group targeting vulnerable foreigners, has in recent months been blocking non-citizens from accessing health-care facilities in Gauteng and other provinces.

