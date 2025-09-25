A tragic incident in Alexandra has reignited the debate over accountability and rights in South Africa.
This comes after a Malawian national, Grace Banda, recently took her sick one-year-old to a clinic seeking urgent medical care. She was turned away by members of Operation Dudula, who demanded she produce a South African ID.
Banda, who was unable to provide one, returned home and her baby later died.
Operation Dudula, described by critics as a fascist group targeting vulnerable foreigners, has in recent months been blocking non-citizens from accessing health-care facilities in Gauteng and other provinces.
POLL | Who should be accountable for death of one-year-old denied health care?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
