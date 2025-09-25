South Africa

Sassa social grant to increase by R10 in October

25 September 2025 - 17:09 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Social Security Agency will increase the social grant by R10 in October for the second time this year. File photo.
The South African Social Security Agency will increase the social grant by R10 in October for the second time this year. File photo.
Image: South African Government/X

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced an increase in social grants by R10 in October for the second time this year.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said this comes after the budget speech for the 2025/2026 financial year earlier this year by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

He said when tabling the budget, Godongwana announced a social grants increase from April 1 and a slight increase on October 1:

  • old age grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320;
  • old age grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
  • war veterans grants will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
  • disability grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320; and
  • care dependency grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, noting the adjustment was crucial and served as a safety net to social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships.

“This reaffirms government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Here’s how much the average food basket cost you this month

In September South African households experienced mixed trends in food prices, with Johannesburg and Cape Town seeing increases in the cost of an ...
News
2 hours ago

Sassa warns that reports of double pay reports for June are fake news

Posts have been making the rounds on social media.
News
4 months ago

Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor

Action taken after 17 fraud cases reported in rural Eastern Cape
News
3 months ago

'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to new black cards

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe has assured Sassa beneficiaries that no one will be left without their grant if they don't have a black card.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  3. Mothers share how they bring SA culture to children while living abroad South Africa
  4. West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer Africa
  5. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Concerns over deteriorating security in eastern DRC
SPOTLIGHT | From 'Carissa' to 'One Battle After Another', and into 'Dead of ...