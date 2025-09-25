South Africa

Weskoppies gets power back after weeklong outage

25 September 2025 - 07:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The facility has five generators and a solar power back-up system, says the health department. File photo.
The facility has five generators and a solar power back-up system, says the health department. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Electricity has been restored at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane after a power outage, the Gauteng department of health said on Wednesday.

The facility had activated contingency measures and operated on backup generators since September 18.

The department said this was due to power outages affecting the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas caused by theft and vandalism. 

The department said patient care was not affected as the facility has five generators and a solar power backup system.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Cable theft, illegal connections, zama zamas: Primrose residents urge MPs to act

Locals say since August last year they have reported cable theft more than 77 times — and their substation has been out more than 40 times
News
5 hours ago

Parts of Ekurhuleni plagued by outages after fire guts substation

Parts of Alrode North outside Alberton and Thokoza township in Ekurhuleni were affected by power outages on Wednesday after the Bosworth electrical ...
News
1 day ago

Authorities rush to restore power after blackout hits Pretoria CBD

The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working around the clock to restore power to an affected area in the Pretoria ...
News
6 days ago

Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management

Health ombud investigation finds systemic failure, gross negligence and widespread mismanagement contributed directly to patient harm and deaths
News
1 month ago

DA flags Gauteng schools facing water and power cuts as R58m debt mounts

More than 500 schools across Gauteng have been left without water and electricity due to unpaid municipal bills, sparking outrage from the DA, which ...
Politics
2 months ago

Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt

The City of Tshwane has restored electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after the department of health committed to settling a R1.2m debt in overdue ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  3. Mothers share how they bring SA culture to children while living abroad South Africa
  4. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  5. Eswatini says Jamaican man deported by US has been repatriated Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 6
China announces plans to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions • FRANCE ...