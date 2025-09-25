Electricity has been restored at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane after a power outage, the Gauteng department of health said on Wednesday.
The facility had activated contingency measures and operated on backup generators since September 18.
The department said this was due to power outages affecting the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas caused by theft and vandalism.
The department said patient care was not affected as the facility has five generators and a solar power backup system.
TimesLIVE
Weskoppies gets power back after weeklong outage
Image: Supplied
Electricity has been restored at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane after a power outage, the Gauteng department of health said on Wednesday.
The facility had activated contingency measures and operated on backup generators since September 18.
The department said this was due to power outages affecting the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas caused by theft and vandalism.
The department said patient care was not affected as the facility has five generators and a solar power backup system.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cable theft, illegal connections, zama zamas: Primrose residents urge MPs to act
Parts of Ekurhuleni plagued by outages after fire guts substation
Authorities rush to restore power after blackout hits Pretoria CBD
Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management
DA flags Gauteng schools facing water and power cuts as R58m debt mounts
Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos