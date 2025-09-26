South Africa

Durban airport practising emergency drills

26 September 2025 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The exercise is designed to test and strengthen King Shaka International Airport's and supporting services' readiness in the event of an aircraft disaster. File photo.
The exercise is designed to test and strengthen King Shaka International Airport's and supporting services' readiness in the event of an aircraft disaster. File photo.
Image: Supplied

King Shaka International Airport in Durban is conducting a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise on Friday, says Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

The safety drill, mandated every two years, is carried out in accordance with aviation legislation and the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“The exercise is designed to test and strengthen the airport’s and supporting services' readiness in the event of an aircraft disaster, ensuring all systems, protocols and personnel are fully prepared to respond and effectively manage aircraft or airport incidents,” said Acsa.

“This large-scale simulation will involve multiple stakeholders, including the SAPS, eThekwini Disaster Risk Management Centre, fire and rescue service, SANDF, metro emergency medical services, traffic police and other critical partners.

“The public can expect to see heightened activity in and around the airport precinct during the exercise.

“This is a planned simulation and not an emergency. Normal airport operations will continue without disruption throughout the exercise.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | Surname law the end of the world? It’s not even the end of the monarchy

The Zulu king’s concern looks small when set against the bigger picture, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

ConCourt ruling allowing men to adopt wives' surnames 'the end of the world': King Misuzulu

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has slated a recent Constitutional Court ruling allowing men to adopt their wives' surnames.
Politics
1 day ago

Disaster teams on high alert as KZN braces for severe weather conditions

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on residents to exercise caution as the province is ...
News
2 days ago

Hong Kong's airlines evacuate planes as they wait out Typhoon Ragasa

As Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, approached Hong Kong this week, mass flight cancellations and lost revenue ...
News
2 days ago

When planes run out of fuel

Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu says jet fuel calamities at OR Tambo and Cape Town International were caused by factors beyond the company’s control
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Acsa ramps up security after hand grenades bypass OR Tambo screening

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it is taking decisive action after a serious security breach at OR Tambo International Airport that saw two ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer Africa
  2. Ithuba launches Daily Lotto Plus, promises more winnings South Africa
  3. POLL | Who should be accountable for death of one-year-old denied health care? South Africa
  4. Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction World
  5. Nurses at Jeppestown Clinic complain about hostile, unsafe workplace South Africa

Latest Videos

Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...
Madagascar imposes curfew amid violent blackout protests