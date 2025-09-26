King Shaka International Airport in Durban is conducting a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise on Friday, says Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).
The safety drill, mandated every two years, is carried out in accordance with aviation legislation and the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
“The exercise is designed to test and strengthen the airport’s and supporting services' readiness in the event of an aircraft disaster, ensuring all systems, protocols and personnel are fully prepared to respond and effectively manage aircraft or airport incidents,” said Acsa.
“This large-scale simulation will involve multiple stakeholders, including the SAPS, eThekwini Disaster Risk Management Centre, fire and rescue service, SANDF, metro emergency medical services, traffic police and other critical partners.
“The public can expect to see heightened activity in and around the airport precinct during the exercise.
“This is a planned simulation and not an emergency. Normal airport operations will continue without disruption throughout the exercise.”
TimesLIVE
Durban airport practising emergency drills
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
