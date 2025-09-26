South Africa

Gauteng TRT cops nabbed for truck hijacking with R900k of goods

26 September 2025 - 15:31
The officers are from Alexandra, Diepsloot and Thembisa South, and the police vehicle they are alleged to have used during the hijacking belongs to the Thembisa South TRT. Stock photo
Image: Gareth Wilson

Three police officers from the tactical response team (TRT) who allegedly used a marked police vehicle to hijack a truck have been arrested after they were found with goods worth R900,000. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the three sergeants — Isaac Letlotlo, Oscar Mabunda and Itani Budeli — would, as per SAPS disciplinary policy, be charged internally.

“On September 22 the provincial investigative unit arrested three police officers for an alleged truck hijacking on September 17 at the Olifantsfontein Road off-ramp.

“The arrest was as a result of intelligence-driven information. It is reported that the suspects used a marked vehicle during the commission of crime,” she said.

The officers are from Alexandra, Diepsloot and Thembisa South and the police vehicle they are alleged to have used belongs to the Thembisa South TRT.

Ex-sergeant who helped gang, using cop van to transport drugs, back in court over bribe

The Springbok regional court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday imposed another six years' imprisonment on a former police sergeant, Kelvin James ...
News
1 week ago

According to the incident report TimesLIVE's sister publication Sowetan has seen, police were able to trace and locate the suspects with the assistance of CCTV footage.

“The information led us to a house at Midrand Village where the suspects were found in possession of a SAPS reflector jacket, two crime scene aprons, cellphones, clothes and a vehicle, [a Nissan] NP200. It was also confiscated due to it being used during the commission of a crime. The goods confiscated were valued at R900,000,” the report said.

The TRT investigates serious crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, violent robberies and gang activity.

Nevhuhulwi referred Sowetan to the National Prosecuting Authority for information about their next court appearance.

SowetanLIVE

