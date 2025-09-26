South Africa

High court takes over Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela's bail hearing

26 September 2025 - 17:07 By Sowetan Reporter
Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of a Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
Image: YouTube

The Alexandra magistrate's court has ruled that the bail hearing of murder accused Bafana Mahungela should be heard in the Johannesburg high court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the ruling was in favour of the state’s application to have the bail hearing heard in the high court where Mahungela, 22, will stand trial for the killing of Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

“Mahungela had sought to apply for bail based on new facts while awaiting the commencement of his trial in the Gauteng division of the high court in Johannesburg,” said Mjonondwane.

“The state objected to the court's jurisdiction to hear the bail application based on new facts, arguing that the court lacks the authority to entertain the application.

“The magistrate’s court ultimately dismissed Mahungela’s bail application, agreeing with the state that it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter. The case has been postponed to October 13 for trial in the high court.”

Mahungela is accused of killing Kluyts in Sandton on October 29 2023.

He faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, attempted rape and murder.

SowetanLIVE

