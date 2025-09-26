South Africa

Two killed in N1 truck crash in Johannesburg

Motorists advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

26 September 2025 - 18:27 By TIMESLIVE
Two people were killed in a crash on the N1 north on Friday afternoon.
Two people were killed when a truck and two other vehicles collided on the N1 North before Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Friday. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the truck overturned, spilling its load of cooking oil onto the roadway.

He said all lanes had been blocked off so the accident scene could be cleared. “Emergency Management Services and law enforcement personnel are on the scene, but motorists should expect severe delays and are strongly advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” Fihla said. 

