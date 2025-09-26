Two people were killed when a truck and two other vehicles collided on the N1 North before Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Friday.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the truck overturned, spilling its load of cooking oil onto the roadway.
He said all lanes had been blocked off so the accident scene could be cleared. “Emergency Management Services and law enforcement personnel are on the scene, but motorists should expect severe delays and are strongly advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” Fihla said.
TimesLIVE
Two killed in N1 truck crash in Johannesburg
Motorists advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes.
Image: Supplied
Two people were killed when a truck and two other vehicles collided on the N1 North before Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Friday.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the truck overturned, spilling its load of cooking oil onto the roadway.
He said all lanes had been blocked off so the accident scene could be cleared. “Emergency Management Services and law enforcement personnel are on the scene, but motorists should expect severe delays and are strongly advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” Fihla said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Four pupils injured in scholar transport accident in KZN
Tow-truck driver dies in crash in KZN
Fifth pupil dies in PMB scholar transport crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos