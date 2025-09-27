South Africa

Five dead, six injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

27 September 2025 - 17:18 By TIMESLIVE
Five people died and six others were taken to hospital after a crash on the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people died and six others were injured in a head-on collision in the Lephalale Local municipality in Limpopo on Friday. 

The Limpopo transport and community safety department said the crash occurred on the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District after a sedan overtook and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“The drivers of the two vehicles lost their lives on the scene, together with three female passengers. Six injured passengers were ferried to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement officers have not ruled out the possibility of reckless driving while awaiting the results of formal investigations,” said the department.

MEC Violet Mathye said on Thursday had stepped up traffic management measures to prepare for the expected surge in road travel to coincide with ongoing Heritage Month festivities, which are expected to draw additional visitors to the province.

On Saturday the department urged motorists to drive with caution, warning against reckless behaviour as traffic volumes continue to rise.

The MEC’s spokesperson Tshifhiwa Dali says law enforcement visibility will be intensified on major routes, while formal investigations into the cause of the accident continue. 

TimesLIVE

