South Africa

Good Samaritans divers find drowned teen at St Helena's Bay

27 September 2025 - 11:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
NSRI and police responding to a drowning in St Helena's Bay on Friday. A teenager, 13 was found unresponsive underwater.
NSRI and police responding to a drowning in St Helena's Bay on Friday. A teenager, 13 was found unresponsive underwater.
Image: Supplied

A teenager drowned in St Helena's Bay off the Cape west coast on Friday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a crew responded to reports of a drowning on the Berg River at Rooibaai.

"On arrival it was found a local 13-year-old male was missing under water. The police water policing and diving services were activated. Two local male divers, Good Samaritans, entered the water to dive search while surface water and shoreline search efforts were conducted," said NSRI's Craig Lambinon.

The teenager was located underwater under a jetty and was recovered to the shore by the Good Samaritans divers.

Lambinon said paramedics assessed the boy who was unresponsive.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Closure at last for families of drowned Daveyton pupils

Education Labour Relations Council award should spur department to follow up on progress of other cases probing deaths of pupils
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

Missing KZN boy found dead in pool

A missing six-year-old boy was found in a residential pool in Umbilo on Monday night.
News
1 month ago

‘Anyone can drown but no one should’: SA urged to act on preventable tragedy

The National Sea Rescue Institute has reiterated the urgent need to treat drowning as a public health crisis that is almost entirely preventable.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two killed in N1 truck crash in Johannesburg South Africa
  2. Ponzi mastermind Goodman Goqo sentenced for conning thousands out of R75m — 15 ... South Africa
  3. Ithuba launches Daily Lotto Plus, promises more winnings South Africa
  4. 16,000 Sars e-filing profiles hacked, taxpayers hit hard South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai South Africa

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities