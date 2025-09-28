South Africa

Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave

28 September 2025 - 17:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau.
Chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has declined to confirm whether its chief evidence leader, Adv Terry Motau SC, has asked to leave.

Reports on Sunday said Motau had asked to leave the commission, which started its work on September 17.

Motau could not be immediately reached for comment. and The story will be updated if a response is received.

The commission is squarely focused on its job, to conduct an inquiry into the gravely serious allegations that South Africa’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels would not publicly discuss internal staffing matters.

“The commission is squarely focused on its job, to conduct an inquiry into the gravely serious allegations that South Africa’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels,” he said. “We will not be distracted as the work of the commission is critically important for the rule of law in our country.”

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

‘It was floating on social media’: NPA says Mkhwanazi did not formally inform them about PKTT disbandment

National Prosecuting Authority director of public prosecutions for KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Harrison says her office was not formally informed about the ...
Politics
2 days ago

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted special leave pending investigations over alleged links to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Ekurhuleni metro police department acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted the special leave he applied for after allegations that he is ...
News
2 days ago

'Parliament failed to act on Mkhwanazi's claims': SAPS legal division

Parliament's police portfolio committee failed to act on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Madlanga commission hears from senior NPA official Politics
  2. Mchunu overstepped mandate by disbanding political killings task team — Masemola Politics
  3. Police commissioner Masemola next to testify at Madlanga commission South Africa

Most read

  1. 16,000 Sars e-filing profiles hacked, taxpayers hit hard South Africa
  2. Ponzi mastermind Goodman Goqo sentenced for conning thousands out of R75m — 15 ... South Africa
  3. Two killed in N1 truck crash in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Postbank worried about 3-million social grant beneficiaries after Sassa ends ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai South Africa

Latest Videos

Global Citizen Festival 2025
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television | Official Trailer | HBO Max