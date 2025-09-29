The case of eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, 41, who is charged with stabbing his attorney wife Thandokuhle Mkhize to death, was adjourned on Monday by the Durban magistrate’s court until October 10 for further investigation.
Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender asked the court to adjourn the matter. The last time the case was in court, Sishi abandoned his bail bid.
“There are outstanding investigations in terms of cellphone communications, in particular messages,” said Govender.
Mkhize was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.
Govender said the state was also awaiting a decision from the deputy director of public prosecutions who will decide if the case is moved to the Durban high court or to the regional court.
Sishi’s attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize was not present in court. The public gallery was packed with family, friends and community members.
TimesLIVE
Durban metro cop murder case postponed for further investigation
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
TimesLIVE
