South Africa

Durban metro cop murder case postponed for further investigation

29 September 2025 - 20:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi is charged with the murder of his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize.
eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi is charged with the murder of his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

The case of eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, 41, who is charged with stabbing his attorney wife Thandokuhle Mkhize to death, was adjourned on Monday by the Durban magistrate’s court until October 10 for further investigation.

Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender asked the court to adjourn the matter. The last time the case was in court, Sishi abandoned his bail bid.

“There are outstanding investigations in terms of cellphone communications, in particular messages,” said Govender.

Mkhize was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.

Govender said the state was also awaiting a decision from the deputy director of public prosecutions who will decide if the case is moved to the Durban high court or to the regional court.

Sishi’s attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize was not present in court. The public gallery was packed with family, friends and community members.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Postbank worried about 3-million social grant beneficiaries after Sassa ends ... South Africa
  2. Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave South Africa
  3. Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in ... South Africa
  4. Nigeria's oil union orders halt of gas supply to Dangote refinery over mass ... Africa
  5. Severe weather warning for most parts of the country South Africa

Latest Videos

FIFA's punishment has consequences for Bafana: Velile Mnyandu weighs in
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...