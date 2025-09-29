South Africa

Gauteng police arrest more than 1,500 in weekend operation

29 September 2025 - 07:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng police arrested more than 1,500 suspects over the weekend during Operation Shanela.
Gauteng police arrested more than 1,500 suspects over the weekend during Operation Shanela.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police arrested 1,567 suspects for crimes including dealing in drugs, possession of stolen property, contravening the Immigration Act and driving under the influence of alcohol at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests were made between September 26 and 28 by the multidisciplinary integrated team of law enforcement agencies during Operation Shanela.

“The operation was conducted simultaneously throughout the five districts in the province. Several crime prevention actions were implemented, including strategically mounting roadblocks at problematic roads, conducting stop-and-search operations, conducting liquor compliance inspections, conducting patrols and setting up vehicle checkpoints,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She said among the total arrests, 1,378 were wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause bodily harm, rape, robbery and hijacking.

“In addressing crimes committed against women and children, the team also arrested 180 suspects for gender-based violence crimes.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear at magistrates’ courts from Monday. According to Nevhuhulwi, some arrested suspects were released after paying fines.

She said Gauteng police remain resolute to deal with criminal activities while upholding the authority of the state.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Postbank worried about 3-million social grant beneficiaries after Sassa ends ... South Africa
  2. Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave South Africa
  3. Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in ... South Africa
  4. Nigeria's oil union orders halt of gas supply to Dangote refinery over mass ... Africa
  5. 16,000 Sars e-filing profiles hacked, taxpayers hit hard South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pitso can take Chiefs to where its never been,’ says ...
SIU releases interim report on Tembisa Hospital investigation