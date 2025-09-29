South Africa

Husband kills wife, injures shop manager before turning gun on himself

29 September 2025 - 16:44

Police in the Mopani district in Limpopo are investigating a case of domestic violence that left two people dead and one injured at the Namakgale Shopping Complex on Sunday evening...

