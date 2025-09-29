South Africa

Police condemn ‘brutal vigilante killings’ in Cape Town

29 September 2025 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
Police officers responded to a report about a murder in the Enkandla informal settlement just after midnight and discovered a badly burnt body. Stock photo
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police have condemned brutal murders in which three men were burnt beyond recognition and a fourth stabbed many times at an informal settlement in the early hours in Cape Town on Monday.

Police officers responded to a report about a murder in the Enkandla informal settlement just after midnight and discovered a badly burnt body.

“While attending to the scene officers were alerted to another incident in the same area, where the bodies of two males were found, also burnt beyond recognition,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“In a separate but possibly related matter, at about 2am the body of a 30-year-old male was discovered in the settlement with many stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.”

Traut said the perpetrators would face the full might of the law. Communities were urged to refrain from acts of vigilantism and rather report criminal activities via lawful channels.

TimesLIVE

