South Africa

Severe weather warning for most parts of the country

29 September 2025 - 14:03 By TIMESLIVE
The South African Weather Service issued a weather warning for parts of the country.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 to level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to affect large parts of the country. The alert covers most areas of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga and the central to southern regions of Limpopo.

The conditions are expected to result in heavy downpours that lead to localised flooding, a possibility of damaging winds and the possibility of hail and excessive lightning into the afternoon.

Saws forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said from Tuesday isolated showers and thundershowers will dominate the eastern parts, which would also cover the North West, Gauteng, the Free State, the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, KZN and parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“However, a scattered chance of showers and thundershowers is expected for the northern parts of Limpopo, covering Musina, where we have a yellow level 2 warning of disruptive rainfall that would lead to localised flooding, and the possibility of rain over the lowveld of Mpumalanga into the east coast of KZN, where there is a 60% chance of showers and rain into the afternoon,” he said.

Stretching into the week, Thobela said isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, especially over the southeast coast of the country, which would also cover the east coast of KZN into Wednesday, where there is a 30% chance of showers and rain, especially along the coastal areas into the adjacent interior, or most parts of the southern parts of KZN expecting more rain into the week.

Isolated to localised scattered showers and thundershowers are expected on Monday into Tuesday over the central and eastern parts of the country, mainly scattered to widespread over KZN, the eastern parts of Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, southern Limpopo and most of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

