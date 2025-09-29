Stats show children most at risk as South Africa marks World Rabies Day

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says South African children remain vulnerable to rabies, with children aged between five and nine the most affected.
The next most vulnerable groups are children under four and 10-14.
The world on Sunday commemorated the 19th World Rabies Day, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the devastating impact of rabies on humans and animals, as well as the simple steps that can prevent it.
“Rabies is a zoonotic, vaccine-preventable viral disease that causes damage to the brain and spinal cord in infected animals and humans. Once symptoms appear, it is nearly 100% fatal,” the NICD said.
Rabies is mainly transmitted through contact with the saliva of infected animals, typically via bites, scratches or licks on broken skin or mucous membranes.
The NICD said while human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, most human cases in South Africa are linked to rabid domestic dogs.
Rabies can appear in two forms in humans: furious (hyperactive and agitated) or paralytic (dumb), it said.
Early symptoms include discomfort at the bite site, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, progressing rapidly to neurological dysfunction such as confusion, agitation, hypersalivation, hydrophobia (fear of water) and eventually coma and death.
From January 2020 to April 2025, South Africa recorded 82 confirmed, probable or suspected human rabies cases.
KwaZulu-Natal reported the highest number of animal cases with 42 canine and six feline cases followed by the Eastern Cape (21 canine, two feline).
The Western Cape recorded only two canine cases while the Free State and North West had fewer outbreaks.
“Mostly domestic dogs are diagnosed with rabies, though livestock and some wildlife may also be affected. Small rodents, birds, reptiles and bats rarely carry the virus in South Africa,” said the NICD.
Globally rabies remains a deadly threat. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 55,000 human deaths occur annually due to canine rabies with one death and 300 exposures every 15 minutes mostly in developing countries.
This year’s World Rabies Day theme is: “Act now: You, Me, Community”, urging individuals, communities and decisionmakers to act against rabies.
For the first time in its history, the theme does not include the word “rabies”, reflecting growing global awareness of the disease.
“Awareness about dog bite prevention and immediate post-exposure steps is critical. Rabies need not be fatal if proper measures are taken,” the WHO said.
It said educational films developed by by the WHO target different audiences such as children who are taught how to behave safely around dogs. Parents and teachers learn the importance of immediate wound washing and community health workers are guided on steps to take before seeking further clinical advice.
Recently NICD confirmed the availability of a new rabies vaccine Chirorab in South Africa in response to the shortage of the commonly used Verorab vaccine.
Chirorab was identified as a suitable alternative, which the national department of health procured through Kahma Biotech from January 2025.
The NICD and WHO also urged all South Africans to act responsibly around animals and ensure timely vaccination of pets and seek immediate care if exposed.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/reddogs
TimesLIVE
