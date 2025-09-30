A generational blessing as an Empangeni man bags R69m in Powerball

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ithuba announced that the man claimed his total winning of R69m from the 23 September draw with a ticket purchased in-store in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, with a R45 wager and manual selection. File photo.

An Empangeni father who has bagged R69m in the Powerball Plus jackpot said his newfound wealth is more than just financial freedom, it’s a generational blessing.

“The burden of children having to take care of their parents while they only start attending to their own basic needs later in life ends with me. In my 50s, my wife and I have been raising our children in a rented home all our lives. Now, we can finally own a home of our own, and I want to make sure my children will also have houses once they complete their studies and start working,” said the winner.

The winner, a devoted husband and father in his 50s, said he was still overwhelmed by the reality of his new fortune.

“I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes. To think that I would one day see so many zeros in my bank account, it still feels like a dream,” he said.

The man expressed heartfelt relief that his children will now have the peace of mind to pursue their dreams without being rushed into adult responsibilities.

“They must have the freedom to build the lives they want without the weight of providing for us, like I had to. Education will be their foundation, and I’ll make sure of that,” he said.

He also plans to take his mother, who is more than 80, to a hotel.

“There is nothing more I can do for her now, but one thing I’ve always wished for is to take her to a five-star hotel. She deserves that experience, and I know she will love it,” he said.

He also plans to travel with his wife.

“We will start local, exploring South Africa and then gradually travel internationally. But we will only do this from the interest earned on investments. I am going to take care of these winnings. They are a blessing for my family, and I must preserve them.”

Despite his newfound wealth, the man intends to continue working.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“This is such a heart-warming story. We are thrilled to see the PowerBall Plus jackpot transforming lives in such a meaningful way. With careful planning and investment, this win will benefit generations to come,” she said.

TimesLIVE