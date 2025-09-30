Former police minister Bheki Cele never issued any instructions regarding the operations of the political killings task team (PKTT) in KwaZulu-Natal during his tenure from 2018.
This is according to crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.
Khumalo was appointed as the PKTT KwaZulu-Natal project co-ordinator in 2018 and was later appointed as the task team project leader.
“There were no instructions that would come from the minister as chair of the interministerial committee,” Khumalo said. “They would receive progress reports from the PKTT on a continuous basis.”
The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi accused SAPS top officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, of interfering in the PKTT cases, which led to its disbandment.
In his testimony before the commission on September 17, Mkhwanazi accused Cele of trying to interfere in an internal police disciplinary matter in an attempt to protect crime intelligence spy boss Feroz Khan. He said Cele tried to force Khumalo to leave the SAPS.
“Cele was asking me to approach Khumalo to resign from SAPS and go work with him in Gauteng for five years,” Mkhwanazi said. “Then, he said, Khumalo could return to the SAPS. It made no sense.
“When Cele was in SAPS he didn’t like Khumalo. He made everyone at the head office believe Khumalo was a bad person. So why now, suddenly, this trust?”
The commission’s hearings continue.
TimesLIVE
Bheki Cele never instructed PKTT, says crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU/ File photo
Bheki Cele never instructed PKTT, says crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo
