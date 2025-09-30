South Africa

Cash, cars, guns seized from ‘extortionists’ targeting foreign students, business owners

30 September 2025 - 11:29 By Mfundo Mkhize
When police arrived at the residence, they found two security guards. One was allegedly found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three alleged KwaZulu-Natal extortionists who were arrested on Friday made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

Zibongizipho Gumede, 43, Zenzele Masango, 40, and Mlungisi Msomi, 31, are charged with extortion.

The state is opposed to bail.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said provincial organised crime unit officers working with tactical response teams from Empangeni and Durban, the Durban central K9 unit, provincial criminal record centre and extortion task team executed a warrant of arrest at a house in the Ntumeni area in Eshowe.

When police arrived at the residence, they found two security guards. One was allegedly found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off.

“He was arrested for being in possession of a prohibited firearm,” said Netshiunda.

Inside the house, police arrested a 43-year-old suspected extortionist and an undisclosed amount of money was found in the house.

“Three vehicles, also believed to be the proceeds of crime, were seized and the asset forfeiture unit has begun preparing preservation orders.”

A simultaneous operation was held in Durban on the same day, which led to the arrest of a suspect, aged 40.

“He was found in possession of a licensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm was subjected to ballistic testing. The suspects are believed to have been extorting money from owners of student residences and from businesses, especially those owned by foreign nationals.”

The matter was adjourned to October 6.

TimesLIVE

