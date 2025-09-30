Chaskalson named new chief evidence leader for Madlanga commission of inquiry, replacing Motau

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC is the new chief evidence leader of the Madlanga commission of inquiry. File photo.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC has been appointed as the new chief evidence leader of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, taking over from advocate Terry Motau SC.

This comes after Motau, who held the role for less than two weeks, reportedly requested to leave the commission.

The commission and Motau have not given details about why he recused himself, but there are reports he possibly received threats to his life.

It said: “The commission remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate, which is of critical importance to upholding the rule of law in our country. The commission will not be distracted.”

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The inquiry kicked off its public hearings on September 17 and five witnesses have appeared to testify. It is chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and has a six-month deadline to deliver a report.

Criminal intelligence chief Dumisani Khumalo is expected to continue testifying at the commission on Tuesday.

