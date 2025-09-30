Contractor says Joshco has not paid since June for work done

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Josco acting manager Ronald Mutheiwana says they are aware of delays in payments to Mbewenhle Projects.

A contractor hired by Johannesburg social housing company (Joshco), Mbewenhle Projects, says it had to pay employees R500,000 from its own pocket due to Joshco not paying for the completed services for three months.

The founder of Mbewenhle Projects, Bongani Mbewe, said his company won the bid and was appointed by Joshco in February 2023 for three years to do repairs and maintenance work that included landscaping, irrigation, grass cutting and horticulture work.

“Joshco went to all the sites that we worked at to inspect the work and they saw how complete the work was — but from June when I submitted the invoices for the work we did, we did not receive any payment until now,” Mbewe said.

TimesLIVE has seen the invoices that were sent to Joshco, dated June 26, for the work and the supporting payment statements of the remittance advice that show the contractor did not receive any payment.

The remittance advice showed Mbewenhle Projects received payment on June 3.

Mbewe said he is having difficulties managing his living costs and may lose his home as he is falling behind on payments.

“Because of these delays I had to spend R500,000 to pay employees. I couldn’t pay my daughter’s school fees and she is in matric. By the end of this coming month, all her fees must be settled — and I have already received a letter of demand for the house.”

Mbewe said he tried unsuccessfully to get answers from Joshco about the cause of the delays and a possible solution.

“I have been sending e-mails to acting manager Ronald Mutheiwana and the COO, Melusi Ndima, but they never replied.”

Josco acting manager Mutheiwana told TimesLIVE they are aware of delays in payments to Mbewenhle Projects, including some related to invoices submitted around June.

“Some invoices submitted around June remain unpaid but they are still in the payment workflow. These delays are caused by the verification checks of work completed, submission of compliant invoices and availability of funds from the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Mutheiwana said the contractor must be patient while they worked on releasing the payments after doing security checks.

“We are communicating with the service provider to resolve outstanding matters so payments can be finalised once all requirements are met.”

TimesLIVE