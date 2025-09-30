Husband kills wife, injures shop manager before turning gun on himself

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in the Mopani district in Limpopo are investigating a case of domestic violence that left two people dead and one injured at the Namakgale Shopping Complex on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said officers were called to the scene at about 5.16pm

“On arrival, they were directed to three individuals lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, a 45-year-old man followed his 40-year-old wife into a retail wholesaler where she had tried to hide.

“The suspect, armed with a firearm, pursued her. The victim sought refuge in the shop manager’s office, but the suspect fired two shots into the office, injuring the manager. He then dragged the woman out, stabbed her several times and fatally shot her,” Mashaba said.

The man then turned the firearm on himself and died at the scene.

The weapon used was unlicensed and tampered with, Mashaba said.

“Police established that the firearm used in the incident was unlicensed, with its serial number filed off. Cartridges, projectiles, the firearm and a knife were confiscated at the scene.”

The female manager who was injured during the attack was rushed to hospital.

Mashaba said the identities of the deceased would be released once their families had been informed.

The motive for the attack is believed to have been domestic-related. Investigations are continuing.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

“This brutal act is yet another reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence. We urge community members facing challenges in their relationships to seek help and support rather than resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE