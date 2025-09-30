Is the new type of diabetes a threat?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Diabetes is not a death sentence and it can be managed with the right approach, says the writer. Stock photo.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has identified a newly classified form of diabetes known as Type 5 diabetes. The IDF, a global alliance of more than 250 national diabetes associations in more than 160 countries and territories, provides education and resources to improve awareness, management and prevention of diabetes complications.

Since its official recognition in April, Type 5 diabetes has sparked public concern, particularly among vulnerable populations. Unlike Type 1 diabetes — caused by the immune system attacking insulin-producing cells — or Type 2 diabetes, which develops from the body’s resistance to insulin, Type 5 is different.

This condition stems from impaired pancreatic development or chronic undernutrition during childhood and adolescence, preventing the pancreas from developing fully and producing enough insulin. Prolonged malnutrition directly affects the pancreas, an organ critical for producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Without sufficient insulin, blood sugar levels rise, leading to diabetes.

Research indicates that Type 5 diabetes affects millions of teenagers and adults facing food insecurity, especially in parts of Africa and Asia. Because this classification is new, experts are still working to establish formal diagnostic criteria and treatment guidelines.

Symptoms of Type 5 diabetes

The IDF lists the common symptoms:

unexplained weight loss;

excessive thirst;

frequent urination;

fatigue; and

elevated glucose levels.

Other symptoms, which overlap with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, include blurred vision, slow-healing wounds and increased susceptibility to infections. In some cases, symptoms may be mild, gradual or even absent, which delays diagnosis.

Why it’s a health threat

By the time someone is diagnosed with Type 1, Type 2 or Type 5 diabetes their health is already at risk. Untreated diabetes leads to persistent high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), which damages blood vessels and nerves. Over time this can cause serious long-term complications, including:

heart disease and stroke;

kidney damage;

vision problems;

nerve damage;

digestive issues; and

erectile dysfunction.

Diabetes is also linked to a higher risk of other severe diseases and, if poorly managed, can be fatal.

The South African context

According to Stats SA’s Mortality and Causes of Death Report (2020), diabetes was responsible for 32,100 deaths in that year — equivalent to 88 deaths per day, or three every hour. It was the second leading cause of death overall, after Covid-19, and the number one cause of death among women.

“Diabetes remains one of the deadliest diseases in South Africa and continues to be a growing public concern,” said Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the health department.

Adding to this burden, childhood obesity is on the rise, increasing the number of young people developing diabetes.

Living with Diabetes

Having lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than four decades since my childhood diagnosis, I know firsthand that diabetes is not a death sentence. It can be managed with the right approach. I am proof that long, healthy lives are possible with this condition.

I transitioned from an unhealthy lifestyle to a healthier one by making small, sustainable changes: eating more vegetables and fruit, engaging in regular physical activity and ensuring adequate sleep. With consistent management diabetes does not have to define or shorten one’s life.

Practical advice

Create a health plan with clear goals. Build a supportive relationship with your doctor or nurse.

Seek support from peers, family and community networks. Take medication as prescribed. Whether it’s Type 1, Type 2 or the newly recognised Type 5, diabetes requires awareness, commitment and management. With proper care, people can live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

• Pitso Molemane is an influencer living with long-term diabetes, as well as a senior journalist at Kaya FM.