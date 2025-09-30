South Africa

Man who refused to pay restaurant bill washes dishes while he awaits arrest

30 September 2025 - 07:03 By Nivashni Nair
Image: Supplied

A man who refused to pay a R1,500 bill at a Florida Road restaurant found himself washing dishes while waiting for police to arrest him.

Ensure Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident occurred at a popular Durban restaurant at 6pm on Monday.

“It was reported a male suspect had consumed more than R1,500 worth of food and then refused to pay, claiming he had no money. Ensure Security’s dedicated area vehicle was immediately dispatched.

“In the interim, the restaurant’s management made the suspect wash dirty dishes in the kitchen as a consequence while awaiting the arrival of law enforcement,” he said.

Police were called to the scene.

“Police took the suspect into custody for further investigation and processing. A case of bilking has been officially opened,” said Van Reenen.

