The Tembisa Hospital scandal has again highlighted the critical role whistleblowers play in exposing corruption.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi warned that honest public servants often “live in hiding” after revealing wrongdoing, while millions of rand are siphoned off by syndicates operating in government institutions.
Motsoaledi’s remarks come in the wake of revelations that multiple officials at Tembisa were involved in fraudulent activities, costing taxpayers R2bn.
He questioned the cycle of corruption in the public service, asking why those caught continue to return to positions of power while whistleblowers face threats and intimidation.
POLL | Should the law do more to protect whistleblowers who expose corruption?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Tembisa Hospital scandal has again highlighted the critical role whistleblowers play in exposing corruption.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi warned that honest public servants often “live in hiding” after revealing wrongdoing, while millions of rand are siphoned off by syndicates operating in government institutions.
Motsoaledi’s remarks come in the wake of revelations that multiple officials at Tembisa were involved in fraudulent activities, costing taxpayers R2bn.
He questioned the cycle of corruption in the public service, asking why those caught continue to return to positions of power while whistleblowers face threats and intimidation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SIU interim report on Tembisa Hospital corruption to be released
SIU uncovers 3 syndicates behind R2bn Tembisa Hospital looting
‘Corruption is corruption’: Lesufi vows lifestyle audits, open tenders as SIU reveals Tembisa Hospital graft
‘Remove them from society’ - Motsoaledi calls for lifetime bans of corrupt officials after Tembisa revelations
Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital fraud, corruption case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos