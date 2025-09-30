SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The international relations and co-operation department has confirmed the death of former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.

TimesLIVE reported earlier Mthethwa — South Africa’s ambassador to France — had fallen from a building in Paris on Monday in what is believed to have been an apparent suicide. He was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

International relations minister Ronald Lamola said Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in ministerial portfolios, including as police minister and as sport, arts and culture minister. He also served on the board of directors for the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee.

Mthethwa was appointed ambassador in December 2023, tasked with strengthening the partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.

“I have no doubt his passing is not only a national loss but also felt in the international diplomatic community,” Lamola said.

The department said the circumstances of his death are under investigation by the French authorities.

The government extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

He is survived by his wife and children.

French media reported Mthethwa disappeared on Monday. It’s alleged his wife reported his disappearance to the police days before his apparent death.

French media reports said he had disappeared about 3pm on Monday, adding that his security officers did not alert the police at the end of the day.

According to French media, his body was found on Tuesday morning.

The media reports stated Mthethwa’s phone was located for the last time in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne.

TimesLIVE