State to oppose bail for nanny who ‘kidnapped’ nine-month-old baby

Lungile Mbonambi appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a nine-month-old baby in the Durban CBD at the weekend.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect, who worked as a nanny in Durban, had allegedly informed her former boyfriend that the child was theirs and that the boyfriend had been giving her R2,500 monthly to take care of the child’s needs.

According to the police, the mother of the baby returned home on Saturday afternoon to find Mbonambi and her son were not in the house

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said the mother contacted Mbonambi, asking her where she was as she had not consented to the child being taken from the house.

“The nanny informed the mother of the child that she was somewhere in Empangeni, but could not provide a reasonable explanation why she had left and taken the child with her. Further communication between the mother and the nanny suggested that the mother needed to go alone to Empangeni to fetch her child,” said Magwaza.

The case was reported at the Durban Central police station and the relevant police units were immediately brought on board to assist with an investigation into the case.

“In the early hours of Sunday, a police operation was conducted in Empangeni, where a 35-year-old woman was arrested. The child was found unharmed and has been taken for precautionary medical investigation,” said Magwaza.

During a brief court appearance, Mbonambi appeared emotionless as she stood in the dock.

An application by the media to photograph Mbonambi was unsuccessful, with the state prosecutor Menzi Sikhakhane saying this would jeopardise the investigations. He said some of the statements were yet to be taken from the witnesses.

Mbonambi is represented by legal aid attorney Salona Maharaj.

Sikhakhane said the state was opposed to Mbonambi being granted bail as they deemed her to be a flight risk. He asked the court to remand the matter for seven days for the state to investigate information which would be necessary for the bail application.

The infant’s father told the court Mbonambi started working for them three months ago.

“She always gave an impression of being a quiet and shy person. At times I would be alone in the house with her as my partner would be at work,” the father said.

“She loved taking photos of our child. Maybe on her side she wanted to prove that she indeed does have a child, I was shocked that someone would do something like this.”

