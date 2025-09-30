South Africa

WATCH | Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court

30 September 2025 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

In a court bid to stop the payout of her late father's R44.7m pension, it was revealed that former deputy president David Mabuza's 24-year-old daughter's monthly living expenses amount to almost R40,000.

In court papers before the high court in Mpumalanga, Tamara Silinda is seeking maintenance payments from Alexander Forbes, which is handling her father's pension.

READ MORE:

Politics
1 week ago
