South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Dumisani Khumalo continues testimony before Madlanga commission

30 September 2025 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo appears before Madlanga commission

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to testify before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla ...
Politics
1 day ago

Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has declined to confirm whether its chief evidence leader, Adv Terry Motau SC, has asked to leave.
News
1 day ago

Crime intelligence boss Khumalo next to appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to testify before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla ...
News
1 day ago

Courtesy of SABC News

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Severe weather warning for most parts of the country South Africa
  2. Khumalo drops WhatsApp chats to prove SAPS infiltration by ‘Big Five’ cartel South Africa
  3. Postbank worried about 3-million social grant beneficiaries after Sassa ends ... South Africa
  4. Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave South Africa
  5. Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Tuesday 30 September 2025
Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court