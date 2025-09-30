WATCH | South Africa’s big fat health crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.

While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.

People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.

Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.

Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.

