ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa

WATCH | South Africa’s big fat health crisis

Bhekisisa Staff

Bhekisisa Staff

A leading specialist on metabolic disease says obesity should be treated as a lifelong disease needing scientific insight and comprehensive lifelong healthcare treatment.
Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.  (123RF/ Cathy Yeulet)

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.

While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.

Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.

People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.

Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.

Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Centre for health journalism (Banner)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's choice

1

Heartbroken family says it will sue municipality after toddler falls into manhole and dies

2

WhatsApps reveal Mogotsi asking Matlala for payments for flights, tables and ‘regions’

3

Tennis SA boss says funding cuts will be felt in under-served communities

4

Madibeng’s ‘rejected’ municipal manager’s appointment to be tabled before council

5

EDITORIAL| It’s time South Africans stopped choking on air pollution

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT