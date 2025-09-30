‘We are in mourning’: Grieving premier says 42 people died on Limpopo roads this weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has described this past weekend as one of the most devastating for the province, after 12 people were killed in a horrific crash on the R81 in Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday afternoon.

The accident, which involved a minibus taxi and two heavy motor vehicles, has left families shattered and communities reeling.

Preliminary reports indicate that 11 women, most of them mothers, and a child were among the dead.

“This has been a terrible weekend for us. From January this year, we have lost 1,008 people just on our roads, and you can see this is too much. It’s not just a number,” Ramathuba said while briefing the media and the grieving families.

She said the tragedy had deeply affected her because of the profile of the victims.

“This kombi has shattered me because it took the core of families, the core of households, mothers. All 11 were women, including the child. We have not analysed their ages yet because we have just started doing the identification,” she said.

“When you lose 10 mothers just in the blink of an eye it’s devastating. I am not saying when you lose a man it is not hard, but we know men even if a snake comes here you’ll all jump, even the men will be screaming for their mothers because we know mothers are always there to make sure that families are raised,” she said.

Ramathuba said the pain was visible among the husbands and fathers left behind.

“Today you can see husbands are shattered, husbands don’t know where to start. How do I raise the other children? How do I make sure these children will go to school? Without those wives, without that aunt in the family, it’s terrible,” said Ramathuba

The premier said just this past weekend, the province lost 42 lives in separate road accidents:

15 in Polokwane

11 in Lebowakgomo

eight in Mokopane

two in Bela-Bela

two St Rita’s

three in Groblersdal

one in Khensani Giyani (R81)

“The R81 is one of those roads that stops us from resting,” she said.

Ramathuba urged motorists to take greater responsibility for road safety.

“I always say before you start the car you must ask yourself: is my car in good condition? Am I in good condition? It’s one thing to take your car for service, but the question is, am I as a driver fit enough to be behind the steering wheel? Do I have medical conditions which can lead to blurred vision, dizziness or fatigue?” she said.

The premier expressed heartbreak at the circumstances of the Ga-Sekgopo victims.

“The saddest thing is they lost their lives saying they were going to praise the Lord. I was coming from church myself, like they were doing. They were there to pray for us, for peace, and their lives were captured. That is why it is so sad for me. Those who went to a party or shebeen, I am not saying they deserved to die, but you can justify. On this one, you ask God why,” she said.

She said it was normal for witnesses and responders to feel overwhelmed.

“It is okay to cry. Those who went to the scene must get therapy because it is not normal to see such.”

Ramathuba, alongside Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye and health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, met grieving families at Pietersburg Hospital recreation hall on Monday to help with the painful process of identifying the victims.

She said the government would help with funeral arrangements.

“We are in mourning. Forty-two is too many. It devastates me to hear forensic pathology say their workload is too much. It means my people are dying unnaturally, dying prematurely. That is why I am mourning,” said Ramathuba.

TimesLIVE