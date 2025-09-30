WhatsApps reveal Mogotsi asking Matlala for payments for flights, tables and ‘regions’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who is the project leader of the Political Killings Task Team is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

WhatsApp exchanges between North West businessman Brown Mogotsi and attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, put into evidence before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, revealed that Matlala was making payments to Mogotsi – apparently for delegates to attend ANC events and for “membership for regions”.

In return, Mogotsi was peddling what he claimed was his ability to influence highly placed South African Police Service (SAPS) officials and police minister Senzo Mchunu to benefit Matlala.

The WhatsApp messages, extracted from one of Matlala’s phones, began on December 19 2024 and ended on May 14 this year, when Matlala was arrested and his phone confiscated.

The WhatsApps were read into the record by crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who is also the team leader of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

They include messages on December 25 2024 of Mogotsi reminding Matlala to send a 25% deposit of R37,000 to Gotlhe travel agency and Matlala promising to do it when the banks opened.

Then on December 31 2024, there were exchanges where Mogotsi asks for “R25k only” for “2 regions”. He said: “Will engage with everything and anything we need my boss. The problem is we gonna lose voters in the two regions.”

In between these requests for money from Mogotsi’s side, the two were also discussing an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) case. On December 27, Mogotsi asks: “What does the guy need? Matlala responds: “The case needs to have assault for him to effect arrest. He is saying he can’t do arrest if there is no J88 if there is no assault and my wife is not keen to open up assault case, the guards who were assaulted at my house only coming back in January they went home for Christmas”.

Crucially, on January 1 and 2, was the exchange about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. On January 1, Mogotsi said: “Goodday! I have arranged a meeting 4 Sibiya and the minister. Must have a solution.” Later, he said: “The Task Team that came to yr house and harassed u has been Dissolved/Disbanded!”

The following day, Matlala responded: “Oh really,” then: “I see you tried calling me last night. When is this happening?” Mogotsi replied: “They got the letter on Monday. As we speak they are bringing all the dockets to Sibiya.”

The next message, sent at 10.05am, is an attachment: the letter that Mchunu sent to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on December 31 2024 instructing that the Political Killings Task Team be disbanded. This was followed by several messages of screenshots, which Khumalo said contained classified information belonging to the crime intelligence division.

The commission’s chairperson, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked: “So are you saying Mr Mogotsi was in possession of classified information?” Khumalo responded that this was the case and he was forwarding it to Matlala.

Madlanga then asked whether, on January 2 2025, Mogotsi was already in possession of the minister’s letter. “That is correct, commissioner,” said Khumalo.

In January, there was also a series of exchanges about payments for what appears to be delegates to attend an ANC January 8 event and gala dinner for the Progressive Business Forum.

“Please confirm the following. 1. The table – R100k 2. 8x flights 3. 75% balance of R111k Pliz and I will understand!! This will allow me to handle everything and the minister,” said Mogotsi in a message to Matlala.

However, the relationship appears to become strained later when Matlala’s contract with SAPS comes under scrutiny.

On January 16, Matlala enquired whether Mogotsi was “winning on the invoicing” as he needed to pay suppliers. On January 30, Matlala sent a screenshot of an email from the office of the SAPS divisional commissioner HR to an employee of his company about contractual non-performance. They then appear to be trying to arrange a meeting and Matlala says: “please arrange meeting as soon as possible. I think they are escalating the matter to him of non-performance, or rather let me meet you and will explain it to the minister.”

Mogotsi then sent the screenshot of a message to “Senzo chief” with a message saying: “this matter may be escalated to you because of non performance. Our guy need yr intervention. Jan 08 guy who is about to take over our program. This non performance is a result of non payment and / or late payments. I am sending him yr numbers thr u meet pliz.”

However, on February 19 Mogotsi contacted Matlala to say he had “a small problem” – a “regional meeting which I have to cater 12k tonight in the Eastern Cape”. He said he is “aware that I have not been instrumental so far” but “May u pliz assist?”

Asked by commissioner Sesi Baloyi SC what Mogotsi might have meant when he said that he was aware he was not being instrumental, Khumalo said his view was that the issue “that was ongoing was the halting of the process of cancellation of the tender, it was the time when the audit was ongoing”.

On March 7 Mogotsi tells Matlala: “I need 10k”. Matlala responded that “this relationship shouldn’t be one sided brother, I asked you several favours which are not even money related, but none of them have been attended to, the last one it’s even worse because it’s even orchestrated from your camp and nothing has been done about it. I’ve played my part and was even willing to stretch my arm even further, but it see none of my efforts are considered.”

Mogotsi responded with one word: “true”.

On March 23 Matlala sent Mogotsi a News24 report about the cancellation of his contract and says, “this was done under the minister’s instructions, but it’s ok I’ll see where to go from here, but I’m not taking this likely.”

Then on May 14 Matlala sent a message: “Just to let you know that my contract was cancelled yesterday, and I see you’ve been ignoring me and promising me things that never happened, luckily took screenshots of every conversation just in case something like this might happen, I’m taking all this to the media and some to court on Friday when I do the interdict.”

Mogotsi responded: “cancelled? This is the right time to know the truth, coz u are now going to site the minister ryt? U will see his affidavit. This is the time every must show his side, if the minister or officials are involved.”

Matlala then replied: “But you know he is involved I told you from day one. I’m not waiting for any lies anymore. By Friday if they don’t withdraw I’ll also hit back, and I’ll hit very strong”.

To this, Mogotsi said: “I don’t think so,” and Matlala then said: “Ok was just letting you know, don’t be surprised when you see it in court papers or in the media, I’m not going to be taken for a ride.”

Mogotsi responded: “M going to raise it with him too.” Asked whether he knew who “him” was, Khumalo said no.

Evidence continues on Wednesday.