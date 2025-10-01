Breast cancer is rising in pre-menopausal women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A South African study reported the average age of breast cancer diagnosis for women under the age 40 was 34 years and younger women are diagnosed with more aggressive forms of the disease.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, drawing attention to the most common cancer affecting South African women.

In South Africa, 20% of breast cancer cases occur in women under 40, compared to 5% to 7% in high-income countries.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among South African women, and while most breast cancer patients are postmenopausal, there has been growth in premenopausal breast cancer leading to a younger presentation.

A South African study reported the average age of breast cancer diagnosis for women under 40 was 34 years and younger women are diagnosed with more aggressive forms of the disease.

The chair of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa (Bissa), Dr Peter Scoub, said one of the biggest hurdles remains the late-stage diagnosis of breast cancer.

“Late diagnosis drastically reduces treatment options and survival rates. Contributing factors include a lack of awareness, not understanding one’s personal risk factors, socioeconomic disparities and limited access to healthcare facilities. Ideally, women should start with self-examinations in their 20s with annual mammograms from the age of 40,” said Scoub.

Bissa, a sub-speciality group of the Radiological Society of South Africa, is urging women to complete risk assessments from an early age and to realise some women are at higher risk than others and may need additional screening.

According to Bissa, a breast cancer risk assessment tool is helpful, using a statistical model to estimate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer over the next five years and over her lifetime.

The tool typically involves questions about the person’s medical history, reproductive history and family history, and the results should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Scoub said the goal of breast cancer screening is to detect the disease before symptoms emerge.

“Cancers found through routine screening are often smaller and localised, increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival. The size of the tumour and whether the cancer has spread are key factors in determining the prognosis.”

Across all ages, breast cancer affects one in 27 women in the country, accounting for 23% of all cancers diagnosed.

Scoub said women should be aware of several risk factors.

“Understanding and monitoring the risk factors, performing routine self-checks and regular screening are the most powerful tools to improve survival. Though some women are at higher risk than others, breast cancer does not discriminate. Anyone can be affected. Any abnormality, regardless of age or family history, should be evaluated by a medical professional immediately,” said Scoub.

Signs to look out for

It’s important to note many lumps may turn out to be harmless, but all must be checked. Visit your healthcare provider if you notice any of these changes:

Swelling of all or part of the breast.

Skin irritation, dimpling or ridges on the skin.

Nipple pain or the nipple turning inward.

Redness, scaliness or thickening of the nipple or breast skin.

A nipple discharges other than breast milk.

A lump or knot near the underarm area.

While every woman is potentially at risk of getting breast cancer, certain factors increase the likelihood:

Age: the risk of developing breast cancer increases as one gets older. However, one out of eight invasive breast cancers are found in women younger than 45.

Family history: women with close blood relatives who’ve had breast cancer are at higher risk.

Personal history: a woman with cancer in one breast has a three to four times increased risk of developing a new cancer in the other breast or in another part of the same breast.

Dense breast tissue: women with dense breast tissue (as identified on a mammogram) have more glandular tissue and less fatty tissue and thus a higher risk of breast cancer.

Overweight or obese women: research in the past has shown being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast and other cancers.

Lifestyle: excessive alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, smoking and diets high in saturated fats contribute to risk.

Hormonal factors: women who have not had a full-term pregnancy or have their first child after age 30 have a higher risk of breast cancer compared to women who gave birth before age 30. Breastfeeding can lower breast cancer risk, especially if a woman breastfeeds for longer than one year. Women who started menstruating younger than age 12 have a higher risk of breast cancer later in life. The same is true for women who go through menopause when they are older than 55. Current or recent past users of hormone replacement therapy have a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

TimesLIVE