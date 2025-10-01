David Mabuza’s daughter wins court battle to stop distribution of his R44.7m pension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Mabuza’s daughter Tamara Silinda has successfully halted the distribution of her father’s R44.7m pension fund administered by Alexforbes after an urgent court bid.

Silinda approached the Mpumalanga high court last week to stop the distribution of the funds because she was not listed as a beneficiary despite being one of her late father’s dependents.

Nonhlanhla Mnisi, Mabuza’s wife, was named as the only beneficiary to Mabuza’s millions. However, Silinda and her mother, Emunah, submitted a document from the home affairs department that stated Mabuza was not married at the time of his death.

Silinda’s lawyer, advocate Doctor Sibuyi, told judge Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse earlier on Tuesday that a document in their possession suggests Mabuza had told Alexforbes in May he wanted to change his nomination of beneficiaries and include his children. However, that never happened, and he died two months later.

Sibuyi said: “I’ve have a letter on record dated September 11 2025. It was written by Mabuza’s daughter Lindeni and directed to [Alexforbes]. The purpose of the document was to check with them with regard to where they are with the distribution of the money.

“A response from Andrew from [Alexforbes] reads: ‘Dear Lindeni, thanks for the chat yesterday [and] for giving me information about your family. I understand you are going to the master’s office. I have attached your father’s latest statement, which shows names of full beneficiary.

‘We had a recent discussion with David [DD Mabuza]. He wanted to change the beneficiaries, and we did send him the paperwork. He mentioned he wanted to nominate his children, and what I said is we wanted the details of the children and [then you can] sign the nomination form.’”

Mabuza’s siblings, who support Silinda’s court bid, were all smiles as they left court after the judgment.

