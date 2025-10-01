Hazyview police clerk sentenced to a year in jail for illegal loan scheme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hazyview SAPS clerk sentenced to one year for running illegal loan scheme

Bernard Ndlovu, a police clerk in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, was this week sentenced to a year in prison or a R30,000 fine for conducting an unregistered cash loan business.

However, the White River magistrate’s court wholly suspended the sentence for five years, on condition that Ndlovu, 53, is not found guilty of a similar offence in that time.

Ndlovu was arrested at his workplace on July 21 2023 when he was found in possession of 140 different bank and Sassa cards.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said the investigation revealed that when clients borrowed money, Ndlovu took his clients’ cards as security to ensure the loan was repaid.

“He was arrested for contravening the National Credit Act,” Nkosi said.

