Senior counsel appointed as agriculture ministerial nominee to SPCA board

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has appointed Karrisha Pillay SC as a ministerial nominee to the board of the National Council of the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Steenhuisen said the appointment was significant because since the last ministerial nominee left in 2017, there has not been a representative in the critical post.

He said Pillay’s presence was considered vital to having the NSPCA board function effectively in advancing animal welfare within the country.

Steenhuisen said Pillay had served as counsel in landmark constitutional and administrative law cases before the high courts, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

He said: “I find the rich experience of advocate Pillay to be a most precious asset and anticipate she will contribute significantly to achieve much-needed transformation as my nominee.”

TimesLIVE