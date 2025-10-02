Acid attack survivor battles trauma as GBV crisis deepens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Neo Hlanga suffered devastating injuries after an acid attack by her boyfriend’s jealous former partner

Life has not been the same for Neo Hlanga, who suffered devastating injuries after an acid attack by her boyfriend’s jealous former partner.

The brutal assault left her with third-degree burns to her face, forcing her to spend seven months in hospital undergoing intensive treatment. Tragically, only one side of her face remains functional, a permanent reminder of the violence she endured.

New figures reveal that while overall violent crime in South Africa has dropped, gender-based crimes continue to surge, with nearly 1,000 women murdered and more than 10,000 cases of rape reported in 2024.

Hlanga’s ordeal highlights the grim reality of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. According to a 2024 survey by the Human Sciences Research Council, while overall violent crime decreased in the second quarter of 2024, crimes linked to GBV continued to rise. Between July and September 2024 alone:

957 women were murdered;

1,567 survived attempted murders;

14,366 suffered assaults resulting in grievous bodily harm’; and

By the end of 2024, 10,191 cases of rape had been reported.

According to the South African College of Applied Psychology, GBV is recognised as a fundamental human rights violation. The college said GBV does not discriminate, nor is it confined to specific communities, socio-economic status, or income levels. It cuts across all sectors of society, affecting people regardless of their race, age, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. Importantly, anyone can be a perpetrator, a victim, or a survivor of GBV, which highlights the urgent need for a collective and inclusive response to address the crisis.

The day everything changed

On October 30 2024, Hlanga’s life was shattered.

The 27-year-old from Zebedia in Limpopo was spending the day with her boyfriend.

“His phone kept ringing, and it was the baby mama. At first, he ignored the calls, but I asked him to answer in case something had happened to the children. When he finally picked up, she started swearing at him. She said, ‘ke tlo go bolaisa pelo’ (I’ll make your heart sore),” Hlanga said.

Her boyfriend then phoned the woman’s current partner, hoping he could calm her down. After a WhatsApp conference call, Hlanga and her boyfriend believed the matter had been resolved. But minutes later, the ex-girlfriend arrived at their home, hurling insults and demanding to speak to him.

“All this time I was sitting inside the house, minding my own business,” Hlanga said.

“She stomped into the house carrying a 2-litre bottle, which I thought was a fizzy drink. She opened it, came and stood in front of me and threw the contents into my face. My skin was burning. The pain was unbearable. My boyfriend tried splashing me with water, but I had to be rushed to Zebedia Hospital.”

A long fight for survival

Due to the severity of her injuries, Hlanga was transferred to Mankweng Tertiary Hospital, where she spent five months in the female surgical ward. Limpopo health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana confirmed that she underwent multiple operations.

On December 12 2024, she had surgery to remove dead scalp tissue and a skin graft from her chest and upper limb.

On January 13 this year, surgeons performed skin grafts on her thigh and forearm, along with a procedure to correct an eyelid deformity.

In April, she underwent further reconstructive surgeries on her shoulders and eyelids.

Hlanga was discharged on April 18, but still faces an uncertain recovery.

A gap between policy and lived reality

Hlanga’s case comes at a time when South Africa has intensified its commitment to fighting GBV. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill in May 2024, which laid the foundation for a multi-sectoral approach to GBV and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

The council, the statutory body charged with providing strategic leadership in the elimination of GBVF, officially came into force in November that year.

The council was created to provide leadership, coordinate government and civil society efforts, and monitor the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (2020–2030). The plan is built on six pillars:

Leadership and accountability

Prevention and social cohesion

Justice and protection

Support and healing

Economic empowerment

Data and research

However, for survivors like Hlanga, these commitments remain far removed from reality.

“I don’t know anything about this council or how it helps people like me,” Hlanga said. Her case is still pending before the court, with the next scheduled appearance for October 8.

Funding woes stall the council

Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities has raised concerns about the council’s lack of resources. Committee chairperson Liezl van Der Merwe revealed last week that while the council had been allocated R5m, it needed between R55m and R65m to operate effectively.

“The committee met with Treasury, which indicated the funds were not available,” Van Der Merwe said.

She added that though an advert had been issued calling for nominations from the public and civil society to serve on the council, the process was halted due to budget shortfalls and uncertainty around its mandate.

“There were concerns about duplication with the Commission for Gender Equality, as well as the size of the secretariat and fair remuneration for civil society representatives,” she said.

A survivor waiting for justice

For now, Hlanga is left to pick up the pieces of her life while waiting for justice. Her disfigurement, daily pain and emotional scars serve as stark evidence of the human cost of South Africa’s GBV epidemic, an epidemic that continues to claim thousands of victims despite new laws and strategies.