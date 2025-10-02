New R71m central fire station opens in Joburg, replacing heritage site

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero at the relaunch of central fire station. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Johannesburg has unveiled its new Central Fire Station in Marshalltown, a R71m facility designed to boost emergency response in the city’s most fire-prone and densely populated areas.

The modern complex replaces the historic heritage station, which was shut down in 2018 after more than a century of service due to structural wear and safety concerns.

The absence of a central station in the inner city left firefighters stretched, with slower response times to high-risk neighbourhoods such as Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville, Braamfontein and Newtown.

Mayor Dada Morero, alongside MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, MMC for development planning Eunice Mgcina and ward 124 councillor Mongameli Mnyameni, officially opened the new facility on Thursday, describing it as “a bridge between the past and the future”.

Tshwaku said “this is not just a building, it is an investment in saving lives.

“The old site was no longer fit for purpose and today we deliver a facility that meets the demands of a growing and complex city.”

0 of 8 Central Fire Station launches its new state of the art facility in Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) Central Fire Station launches its new state of the art facility in Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) MMC of Public Safety in Johannesburg Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku at the launch of Central Fire Station's new state of the art facility in Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) 02 October 2025. Mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, at the launch of Central Fire Station's new state of the art facility in Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) Central Fire Station launches its new state of the art facility in Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) Mayor Dada Morero at the relaunch of central fire station. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) MMC of Public Safety Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku at the relaunch of the new central fire station. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane) Mayor Dada Morero at the relaunch of central fire station. (Refilwe Kholomonyane/Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The new station will house 50 firefighters, fire safety inspectors and specialised rescue teams trained to respond to building collapses and hazardous material incidents.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with nine out of 15 of the city’s new fire engines, with the remainder expected before year-end.

Tshwaku added that the facility has a high-rise training tower, a wellness and recreation centre for firefighters, lecture rooms and a BESAFE Centre, the city’s 11th which educates residents about fire prevention and safety.

The new facility would also pay tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty, with their names set to be engraved on the walls of the station.

“This integrated station is a reflection of their courage and sacrifice. Though they may be gone, they will never be forgotten. This station will always carry their memory.”

The urgency of a modernised central station was underscored by the 2023 Usindiso building fire in Marshalltown, which claimed the lives of at least 77 people and left hundreds displaced. The blaze exposed long-standing challenges in emergency response, including illegal occupations of unsafe buildings, poor infrastructure and insufficient firefighting resources in the inner city.

Morero said the station was also a symbol of renewal after such tragedies.

“This is more than infrastructure, it is a commitment to protect the dignity and lives of our people.

“We cannot forget the lessons from Usindiso. This facility is part of ensuring Johannesburg is safer and more resilient,” Morero said.

The project, implemented by the Johannesburg Development Agency, also prioritised community upliftment by involving local small businesses during construction. Tshwaku said the investment was part of a broader plan to improve response times to within 15 minutes across the city.

Morero also honoured the men and women who have died in uniform.

“Therefore, let us acknowledge firefighters who perished in the line of duty and saving the people of our country. We want to salute you”.

Tshwaku told residents. “This is your station. It belongs to the community, your place of safety, of learning, of pride and remembrance.”

