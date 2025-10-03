ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa

Eight-year-old faces murder charge after allegedly shooting cousin, 7, in Eastern Cape

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Given the proliferation of guns — many in the hands of criminals — the next-best course of action is tighter control, says the writer. Stock photo.
A shot went off while the child was handling his father's firearm. Stock photo (123RF)

Police have opened a case of murder against an eight-year-old boy who allegedly got hold of his father’s licensed gun and killed his cousin, aged seven, when a shot went off at Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon.

“Cases of murder and negligence or failure to safeguard a firearm have been opened at Kwaaiman police station after the fatal shooting of a seven-year-old boy,” said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.

“The eight-year-old accessed the firearm in his father’s bedroom and pointed it at his cousin, and a shot went off, instantly killing the [child]. A case of murder was opened against the eight-year-old boy, while a failure to safeguard a firearm charge was laid against the 48-year-old father.”

The father was released on warning and is scheduled to appear in the Mqanduli magistrate’s court on Friday. His son was referred to social workers.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

New R71m central fire station opens in Joburg, replacing heritage site

2

Gwarube hands over new classrooms and computer lab to Soweto school

3

Ex-employees jailed for stealing funds from Gauteng education department

4

Finance MEC pledges billions to embattled education dept to ensure matric exams go smoothly and procure 2026 stationery

5

Dischord over Cogta’s new Amakhosi medical aid and pension fund

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT