Nehawu marches to Gauteng health department over crumbling public health care

Placards are scattered on the ground just outside the health department in the Johannesburg CBD after Nehawu members march from Gandhi Square to hand in a memorandum of demands.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) took to the streets of Johannesburg on Friday, marking the World Federation of Trade Unions’ (WFTU) International Day of Action with a march directed at the Gauteng department of health.

Hundreds of workers gathered at Gandhi Square before marching to the department’s offices, where they handed over a memorandum. The union said the action was necessary to draw attention to what it called the “deepening crisis” in the province’s public healthcare system.

The march coincided with WFTU’s 80th anniversary, a symbolic moment Nehawu used to link the global workers’ struggle with the local challenges faced by its members.

In its memorandum, Nehawu painted a bleak picture of conditions in Gauteng’s hospitals from collapsing infrastructure and unreliable utilities to severe staff shortages and burnout.

The union specifically flagged 18 hospitals, including Charlotte Maxeke, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Steve Biko and Johan Heyns, as facilities where workers face intolerable conditions.

Mzikayise Tshontshi, provincial secretary said, “Our members across facilities make clear that the crisis in Gauteng’s public health system is systemic, rooted in poor planning, under-resourcing, and infrastructural neglect.”

The union also highlighted financial mismanagement, delayed supplier payments, poor infection control due to shortages of linen and cleaning materials and hospitals operating beyond capacity.

“These are not the responsibility of front-line workers — our members remain committed and continue to serve with dedication despite these intolerable conditions,” said Tshontshi.

Nehawu marches in the Johannesburg CBD from Ghandi Square to hand over a memorandum of demand. The ground which painted the town red were concerned and frustrated by the poor condition in the health facilities. (Kabelo Mokoena /Kabelo Mokoena)

Marvelous Ndlovu, Nehawu’s Greater Johannesburg regional deputy chairperson, said workers were tired of being ignored while hospitals continued to deteriorate.

“We are here simply because we are in the heart of corruption,” he told TimesLIVE.

“Hospital buildings have been dilapidated. We have colleagues and comrades working in the basement who have to walk through water in passages just to reach their destination. That means they are likely to contract infections and chronic illnesses such as pneumonia and arthritis because they are basically working inside water.”

Ndlovu also lashed out at what he described as the “arrogance” of the MEC of health.

“Today is our off day, a day we are celebrating with the international working class, but we still find it very difficult to engage with the MEC”, said Ndlovu.

He expressed concerns about alleged corruption networks linked to the Tembisa Hospital scandal, warning that such syndicates were undermining the realisation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

“How are we going to realise NHI when coffers of the health department are being looted by criminals. The former suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital has passed on, people are dying every day and law enforcement must crack down on these syndicates before they assassinate each other. Assets must be sold so that the money stolen from the department can be recovered,” said Ndlovu.

The union tabled a list of demands, including:

urgent intervention to fix infrastructure and staffing shortages,

timely payment of health professionals and suppliers,

compliance with safety and hygiene standards,

creation of more specialist posts to ease pressure on staff,

continuous engagement with unions on long-term reforms, and

the reinstatement of 34 cleaners dismissed from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Nehawu also reiterated its call for the insourcing of cleaning services across all facilities, accusing the department of unfair labour practices and neglecting basic worker protections.

The union has given the department 14 days to respond to its memorandum, failing which it warned of more militant action.

The Gauteng department of health confirmed receipt of Nehawu’s memorandum.

“The union has tabled a number of demands, and the department is committed to reviewing the issues raised in the memo and will respond to the union in due course.”

