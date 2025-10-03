POLL | Do you think the Madlanga commission is compromised?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

September 22, 2025.Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The postponement of the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference has raised concerns.

The commission announced on Wednesday it would be taking a break and resume hearings on October 10 due to the unavailability of commissioner Sesi Baloyi SC, who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This week’s hearings also had to be adjourned due to the sudden illness of crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who was supposed to continue his testimony on Wednesday.

Other issues that raised concern were the departure of commission chief evidence leader Terry Motau SC, who resigned due to administrative issues and a lack of clarity on the commission’s budget. He was replaced by advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC.

These issues have raised concerns about the commission’s effectiveness and stability.

Motau has assured that his departure won’t have an impact on the proceedings of the commission.

“On account of my departure, there won’t be any disruption. I have confidence in those who are left at the commission. I do not want to create the impression that I’m casting any aspersions on the commission. My purpose is to explain things that haven’t come out yet,” he said.